Woman’s Tinder date steals dog

LEONIA, N.J. — Instead of stealing her heart, this Tinder date stole a family's dog.

The 18-year-old victim was dog sitting at a house in Leonia when she invited over her Tinder-arranged date. He showed up with another man she was not expecting, according to WPIX.

The woman became distracted by one of the men while the other man was alone in the house, police said.

Shortly after the two men left, she discovered the family dog, a 2-year-old white female Maltese named Maggie, was stolen. Also missing were a laptop and an Amazon package.

The Leonia Police Department is seeking help in identifying a suspect. If you have any information, call 1-201-944-0800.