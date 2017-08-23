“You just don’t know,” Neighbors shocked after person found dead inside home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A quiet southeast side street is now a crime scene.

Ricky Elizalde has lived in the area all of his life, and he considers it a quiet community.

However, on Wednesday, a home that’s a few doors down from his, became an active crime scene.

“I’m still in shock about it, they’re pretty quiet people to have problems like that,” Elizalde said.

It was around 7:45 a.m. when police responded to a call at a home. Once inside, they found a dead body.

The neighborhood was quickly roped off with yellow caution tape and police cruisers were on both ends of the streets to keep people away from the scene.

It was a sight Elizalde said he’s not used to seeing when he looks out his front door.

“Surprising, I really thought it was a dispute you know, something small. Nothing like this,” he said.

Investigators were out using metal detectors to find evidence to help them solve the city’s 53rd murder in 2017.

Police aren’t releasing information about this case but neighbors do have their theories.

“I guess that was just a domestic dispute,” Elizalde said. “You just don’t know. Some people snap at the wrong time. It’s just sad.”

Police tell us they should have more information on this case Thursday morning.