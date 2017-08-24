× “All-Time” Thunder Roster Full of Seattle SuperSonics

The popular NBA 2K video game has a special feature on the 2K18 version of the game. All-time teams for every franchise in the NBA.

One of the more ridiculed teams in the game is the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since the team moved to OKC ten years ago, the history of the franchise came with it to Oklahoma. That means game developers were allowed to choose Sonics players for the all-time Thunder squad even though they never played a second in the city.

The team features 11 Sonics stars who never wore Thunder colors. It’s causing a stir with some Seattle and NBA fans.