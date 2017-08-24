× Check your tickets! Three Oklahomans win big in Powerball lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY – You may not have won one of the largest grand prizes in lottery history, but Oklahoma officials say you should still check your tickets!

The winning numbers to Wednesday’s Powerball were 6,7,16,23,26 and the Powerball was 4.

The winning ticket for Wednesday’s $758.7 million grand prize was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

However, it’s not just the holder of the single winning ticket who will cash in.

There likely are numerous people who won $1 million or more for having the five numbers other than the Powerball. Secondary prizes go all the way down to $4 for those who had only the Powerball number correct.

A total of $135 million in prize money is due to 9.4 million other ticket buyers who didn’t win the jackpot. But history suggests many of those buyers likely do not realize they won the smaller prizes and will never claim their winnings.

The Oklahoma Lottery announced that three Oklahomans won $50,000 in the Powerball drawing.

The winning tickets were sold at Perfect Food & Gas in Tulsa, Chisholm Center in Duncan and Shepherds in Alva.

There were also two $3,000 Hot Lotto winners from Mr. M’s in Grove and Hutch’s in Oak City. Officials say a $9,000 Hot Lotto winning ticket was sold at Buy for Less in Midwest City.

Check those tickets!