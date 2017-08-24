× Edmond man accused of distributing child pornography

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond man is accused of distributing child pornography.

On July 6th, an agent conducting an undercover investigation discovered an Edmond man was sharing child pornography from his home computer.

The agent noted in a report that the suspect had shared pictures and videos that showed girls under the age of 13 years old posing in various stages of undress.

The photos were lewd and lascivious in nature, the agent said.

Investigators were able to determine the computer belonged to Jordan Jobe, 36, of Edmond.

On August 23rd, authorities searched Jobe’s home and discovered other child pornography images.

Court documents state the images show girls between the ages of 1 and 12 years old.

Jobe was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, violation of the computer crimes act, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.