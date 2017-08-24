Escaped inmates spotted near Sapulpa, how a critical lead was nearly missed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. -- The search for two escaped inmates continued throughout Oklahoma on Thursday, with their last spotted location near Sapulpa.

According to the Major County Sheriff's Office, Jason Foy and Darren Walp were positively identified Wednesday morning on surveillance at the Quik Trip on Turner Turnpike at the Sapulpa exit.

Authorities now believe Foy and Walp are driving a 2007 black Peterbilt semi-truck bearing the Oklahoma tag 706-493.

The truck was allegedly stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning off the lot of True Collision, a heavy truck body shop on the 2400 block of E. Highway 66. Store owner Kent Mitchell says the truck belonged to his father.

Mitchell talked only to News 4.

"Friend of my dad drove by here and seen all the gate all tore out in the middle of the night and called my dad and then we all came out here and called the Sheriff," says Mitchell. "I mean, my dad was irritated about it but I mean, things happen."

A trailer that was attached to the truck has since been found by the Salpula Police Department and returned to its rightful owner; however, we're told the truck has yet to recovered.

