Man accused of kidnapping, killing 8-year-old girl back in court

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-year-old girl was in court on Thursday for a motion hearing.

Anthony Palma is accused of kidnapping and killing 8-year-old Kirsten Hatfield back in 1997.

Palma was back in court Thursday, this time for a motion hearing.

The prosecution requested DNA analysis for a tooth that was found back in 2015 at Palma’s house, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors expect to have the DNA results by the trial. They said they have reason to believe a new DNA test might lead them to more answers.

Palma was charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping in 2015. He’s pleading not guilty.

There will be another motion hearing on September 7. The trial is set for October.