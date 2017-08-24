× Man arrested for murder of 23-year-old woman found dead inside Oklahoma City motel room

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested for the murder of a 23-year-old woman who was found dead inside an Oklahoma City motel room this week.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, a housekeeper at the Days Inn Motel in the 2800 block of N.W. 39th St. discovered a woman’s body inside of a room during a routine room check.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Megan Henson.

Police said the woman’s body had obvious signs of trauma consistent with that of homicide.

Wednesday night, police made an arrest in connection with Henson’s murder.

David Adair, 30, was arrested for Henson’s death.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder and unauthorized use of a vehicle.