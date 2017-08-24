Man, woman accused of killing two people, then putting the bodies in chemicals to decompose 

MONTANA – A man and woman are accused of killing two people and then putting their bodies in chemicals to decompose.

23-year-old Tiffany Pierce and 26-year-old Augustus Standingrock were arrested last week after the bodies were allegedly found in plastic tubs filled with chemicals in Pierce’s basement.

According to Inside Edition, it started when Pierce’s roommate woke up to the sound of a woman’s screams and found Pierce and Standingrock in the bathroom, cleaning blood off of themselves.

Pierce first allegedly told the roommate there was a dead woman in the basement. And later said she “killed a couple people last night.”

She also said Standingrock had brought two people over, a man and a woman, and took them to the basement where he attacked one, and she attacked the other.

The Missoulian reports that police found both bodies in “plastic tubs filled with chemicals, and found knives and an ax covered in blood and human tissue in the home.”

Officials say both victims died from stab wounds.

Both Pierce and Standingrock have been charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Their bond was set at $2 million each.