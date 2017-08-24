Mason Rudolph Impresses Tulsa Coach, Manages OSU’s Expectations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph is back for his senior season and University of Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery wishes he wasn't.

Tulsa visits OSU for the season opener on August 31, and Montgomery is a big fan of Rudolph's talent and ability.

He believes Rudolph has the skills to play in the NFL already and his defense will have to try to slow down the Cowboys, who will enter the game ranked 10th in the nation in the preseason Associated Press poll.

Rudolph is keeping level head with all the preseason hype and is encouraging his teammates to keep their focus on the moment at hand.