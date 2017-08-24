× Multiple EMSA units called to serious crash in Mustang

MUSTANG, Okla. – Multiple EMSA units are responding to a serious crash in Mustang.

Around 10:40 a.m., multiple vehicles were involved in a crash near S.W. 59th and Mustang Rd.

An air ambulance has also been called to the scene.

Initial reports indicate three people were injured and one person is in critical condition.

Roads in the area have been shut down.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.