Nanny job has $128K salary, access to sports cars… but there are certain requirements

LONDON – Looking for a nanny job? There is one in London that has a lot of people talking.

The family posted the ad on childcare.co.uk with the up-front disclaimer that the role is “demanding.”

They are looking for a “highly qualified nanny who has a degree in child psychology, no children of their own and a minimum of 15 years of nannying experience.” The person would have to be willing to work six days a week, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There’s also a non-negotiable requirement: “Ideally our nanny will be trained in self-defence (sic), however if the right candidate doesn’t already have this training we will provide and pay for it.”

In the ‘About Me’ section, the family of six is described as “friendly.” The nanny would care for the couple’s four children – ages 2, 5, 7, and 15.

They split their time between homes in four different locations: London, Barbados, Cape Town and Atlanta, so the candidate would have to be okay with flying on a regular basis since they travel internationally up to three times a week.

The couple’s children are home-schooled, so the ad says they require “constant attention and supervision” even when they are with their teachers.

The person hired will make a salary of $128,000 and have access to the family’s sports cars which include a Porsche and a Maserati.

The family says they are surprised to see how much attention they are getting because of the ad. Over 300 people have already applied; they say only a handful meet the requirements.