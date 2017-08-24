New cosmetic store opens in Oklahoma City’s Classen Curve

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new cosmetic store is opening in Oklahoma City’s Classen Curve.

Cos Bar‘s soft opening is set for 10 a.m. on Friday at 5820 N. Classen Blvd., Suite E01.

“Classen Curve epitomizes what we look for when we open a new store. The shopping center, located in an amazing city, has incredible co-tenants like Kendra Scott, Lululemon and Black Optical,” said David Olsen, CEO of Cos Bar. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Oklahoma City and deliver an unparalleled beauty-buying experience.”

The store’s grand opening is scheduled for September 21, featuring a ribbon cutting with the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber Of Commerce.

Cos Bar said a portion of the proceeds from the grand opening will be donated to Cavett Kids.

“We are excited to become a part of Oklahoma City and want to be a good community neighbor,” Olsen said. “We are honored to partner with Cavett Kids and support them in providing resources to children. We hope our customers will join us in shopping for a good cause.”

This is Cos Bar’s first and only location in the state of Oklahoma and its 19th location nationwide.