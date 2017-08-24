New location for popular breakfast, lunch spot coming together 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The new location of the popular breakfast and lunch spot, Hatch, is coming together!

KFOR’s news partner OKC Talk is giving us a sneak peek at what the new location will look like.

The second location will be between Fuzzy’s Tacos and Republic in the Chisholm Creek development at Memorial and Western.

It will feature a second level as well as a breakfast bar and patio, reports OKC Talk.

Last September, Hatch opened near N.W. 10th and Broadway in Automobile Alley.

The opening has been planned for December 2017 or January 2018.

