Officials: Escaped inmates last seen in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. – Two escaped inmates who may be armed were recently spotted in Sapulpa, according to the Major County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities in Major County say the search continues for 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp.

Earlier this week, the pair escaped a prison transport company and allegedly stole the transport van as it was driving through northwestern Oklahoma.

Sheriff Steve Randolph says Foy and Walp overpowered two transport officers about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and took the van on U.S. 412 north of Fairview, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Randolph says the van was found about 13 miles away in Ringwood, and an empty gun holster was found inside the vehicle.

At that point, officials believed the two were driving a truck that was reported stolen from a nearby oilfield company.

Now, authorities with the Major County Sheriff’s Office say Foy and Walp are likely in a different vehicle.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officials say Walp and Foy were positively identified on surveillance video at the Quik Trip on the Turner Turnpike near Sapulpa.

Investigators say they are driving a 2007 black Peterbilt semi-truck with Oklahoma license plate “706493.”

Officials say the Peterbilt was allegedly stolen sometime between Tuesday night and the early Wednesday morning from a location in El Reno.

Authorities say Foy and Walp are believed to be heading east.

Arrest warrants have been issued by the Major County District Court for Foy and Walp on charges including kidnapping, escape, robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and assault and battery with intent to commit a felony.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Major County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 227-4471.