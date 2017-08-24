× Officials: Oklahoma City VA patient found dead in stairwell

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a patient at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Oklahoma City was found dead in a stairwell Wednesday evening.

Stacy Rine, the Public Affairs Officer for the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, confirmed the death Thursday afternoon after News 4 received a tip.

Rine told KFOR that “no foul play” is suspected, but that the VA Police, Office of Inspector General and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation into the death.