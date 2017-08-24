× Oklahoma City woman accused of killing her brother-in-law

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her brother-in-law.

Around 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to check the welfare of a resident in the 1100 block of S.E. 19th Terrace.

When officials arrived, they found a person dead inside the residence.

The victim was later identified as 43-year-old Terry Roberts.

Police said Roberts body had trauma consistent with signs of homicide.

Officials said investigators were led to believe the victim’s sister-in-law, 27-year-old Brandy Norton was, was responsible for Roberts’ murder.

She was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for one count of first-degree murder.

Details about what led up to the murder have not been released at this time.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.