Oklahoma tattoo parlor to cover hate-related, gang tattoos free of charge

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – As people grow older, many want to distance themselves from their past.

However, it can hard if the past is represented by tattoos on their body.

The Parlour Hair and Ink in Sand Springs says it is hosting an event to cover up any gang or hate-related tattoos free of charge.

“I think this is a great way to move forward. We can help cover up the past and have them walk out of here with the past in the past,” said Jamy Magee, the store owner.

Magee told FOX 23 that individual beliefs don’t matter to them and they will help anyone in need.

The tattoo removal event is set to begin at noon on Sept. 12. Customers will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.