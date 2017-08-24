Police investigate disturbing video that shows high school cheerleaders held down, forced into splits

Warning: The videos in this post are graphic and may be disturbing to watch.

DENVER – Police are investigating incidents involving multiple cheerleaders at a Denver high school who were reportedly forced into split positions and held down by other students and coaches.

Disturbing video obtained by KUSA shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the forced splits, while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each cheerleader unable to move herself out of the position.

One of the videos shows incoming freshman, Ally Wakefield, surrounded by new teammates, and forced, by a recently hired cheer coach, into an extended split position.

In the video, Wakefield cries out in pain, asking her coach nine times in less than 24 seconds to “please, stop.”

The coach, Ozell Williams, was recently hired by the high school.

In June, Wakefield’s parents told KUSA they contacted the school to let them know what happened during cheer camp over the summer.

“I have attached a video of the forced splits she and her other team members were forced to do at cheerleading camp and practices; unless they had a doctor’s note. This is how Ally injured her leg,” Kristen Wakefield said in the June 15 email addressed to East High School Athletic Director, Lisa Porter.

“My husband and I would like to know what the administration is going to do about my daughter’s injury and how it happened,” the email continued, in part.

The cheer coach, assistant cheer coach, high school principal, assistant principal and Denver Public Schools deputy general counsel have all been placed on leave.

Denver police have since launched their own investigation.

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg issued the following statement about the investigation: