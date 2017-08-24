“She heard the slap from in the hallway,” Edmond teacher fired after allegedly hitting 4-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A father is furious after he says a teacher at St. Luke's Children Center in Edmond slapped his son so hard that the force left a mark.

Now, he is pursuing legal action against the daycare.

Norman is smiling today, which is a stark contrast to how he was feeling on Wednesday.

While at St. Luke's, his father says the 4-year-old got in trouble for not putting his book down for nap time.

“He started crying a little more, I guess, because he didn't want to go to the baby's room, and that's when he got slapped across the chest from his teacher,” Byron Brodeur, Norman’s father, said.

In fact, he says that his son was hit so hard that it left a red welt on his chest.

Brodeur says that Norman's mother works at St. Luke's Children's Center and heard a commotion outside her door.

“Her classroom's next door and she heard the slap from in the hallway,” he said.

Brodeur says he is furious, adding that this was not the first time this teacher allegedly hit a child.

“About a month ago I was walking him into class, and I actually saw the same thing with a different child. Told an employee; they didn't believe me, of course, and then what do you know? It happens to my own son,” he said.

He says he has filed a police report and plans to seek legal action against St. Luke's and the teacher involved.

“It's not right. I feel like other parents that take their kids to this school, they should know as well what's going on,” he said.

St. Luke's says the teacher was immediately terminated after they learned about Wednesday's incident.

“On Wednesday, Aug. 23 a childcare worker at the children’s center in Edmond slapped a 4-year-old boy in the chest. Immediately following the incident, the childcare worker was removed from the situation and terminated. We then self-reported the incident to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and Child Welfare. As a church family, we are saddened by this unacceptable behavior. We wish to extend our deepest apologies to this child, his family and the other children in our care,” Phil Greenwald, Executive Pastor of Administration at St. Luke's, said in a statement.