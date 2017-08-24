Texas woman gets 27 years in 2012 slaying of husband

HOUSTON – A Texas woman has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after being convicted in the 2012 slaying of her husband in a death initially reported as an attack on the couple at their home.

Sandra Melgar was sentenced Thursday in Houston in a case that prosecutors described as a $500,000 life insurance scheme.

Jurors on Wednesday convicted the 57-year-old Houston-area woman of murder in the death of husband, Jaime Melgar.

Investigators say the victim was stabbed 31 times.

Relatives arrived at the Melgar home on Dec. 23, 2012, to help celebrate the couple’s 32nd wedding anniversary.

Family members reported finding the husband dead in one closet and his wife bound in another, with Sandra Melgar telling investigators that she blacked out.

She was arrested and charged in 2014.