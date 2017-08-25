4 the weekend: OKC Dodgers games, Bluegrass show

OKLAHOMA – This is the final weekend of Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park with the play “Private Lives.”

This is in the Paseo District with shows tonight, Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m.

Private Lives is a comedy written in the 1930’s that holds its humor and relevance today.

You can buy tickets online here.

And the season is winding down for the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

They’re in the middle of a 4-night series through Sunday at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Snap a picture with the Dodgers mascot, eat great food and enjoy a fun family night at the park!

The Oklahoma Bluegrass Club Show is tomorrow in Del City.

Hear bluegrass musicians perform and you’re even invited to bring your own instrument for a gospel jam session.

This will be a great audience participation event.

