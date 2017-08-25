× 99th Flying Training Squadron evacuates aircraft to Tinker Air Force Base

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – While officials are warning residents along the Gulf of Mexico to take precautions ahead of a major storm, a few Oklahomans are going into the affected area.

A convoy of 80 OG&E crew members is leaving the Sooner State to assist with restoration efforts related to Hurricane Harvey in the Corpus Christi, Texas area.

In addition to some Oklahoma crews heading south of the Red River, officials say a local Air Force base is opening its doors.

On Friday, the famous 99th Flying Training Squadron “Red Tail” unit from Joint Base San Antonio evacuated 10 aircraft to Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, late Friday into Saturday morning, bringing high winds and record-setting floods to southern Texas.