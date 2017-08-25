Crews called to fix plumbing issue at Kaiser Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Students at one Oklahoma City elementary school arrived to an unwelcome smell on Friday morning.

Officials at Kaiser Elementary School tell KFOR that an issue with the plumbing occurred Thursday night and is affecting one hall.

Students have been relocated to another area of the school, but they say there are only two working restrooms for the 670 students.

At this point, several crews have been called to the school to fix the issue.

While the school is open, officials say students are excused if their parents decide to pick them up.