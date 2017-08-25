Former teacher who had sex with student in cemetery sentenced; Husband faces same charges

ALABAMA – A husband and wife were arrested back in March 2016 on similar charges after having sex with students.

Now, the wife, 31-year-old Charli Parker, has been sentenced to three years in jail. The trial of her husband, James Parker, 33, is set to begin in November.

Authorities say Charli Parker had “sexual relations several times,” sometimes in a cemetery, with a male student.

Charli Parker worked at a private Christian academy in Alabama as an instructor and head coach of the girls’ basketball team.

Inside Edition reports she and her husband, who was also a teacher and basketball coach at the school, were arrested in March 2016.

Charli Parker was charged with a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 years.

James Parker is accused of having sex with a former female student.

His trial will begin in November.

Charli Parker pleaded guilty and was sentenced three years in jail.

The victims’ ages have not been released.