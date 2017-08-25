Friday Night Heroes, Week Zero

The first Friday of regular season high school football was August 25, and although there were only a few games, there was some pretty entertaining action.
It was "Week Zero," a week set aside for teams who have byes later in the season.
Here are the scores from the games KFOR covered:
Tulsa Washington 35, Edmond Santa Fe 21
Midwest City 26, Muskogee 20
Jones 38, Oklahoma Christian School 6
McLoud 27, Harrah 16
Enid 34, Guthrie 23
Kingfisher 42, Marlow 21
All-City Preview Semifinals:
John Marshall 14, Douglass 2
Millwood 32, Star-Spencer 0
All-City Preview Final:
Millwood 6, John Marshall 0