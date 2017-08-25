Friday Night Heroes, Week Zero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first Friday of regular season high school football was August 25, and although there were only a few games, there was some pretty entertaining action.

It was "Week Zero," a week set aside for teams who have byes later in the season.

Here are the scores from the games KFOR covered:

Tulsa Washington 35, Edmond Santa Fe 21

Midwest City 26, Muskogee 20

Jones 38, Oklahoma Christian School 6

McLoud 27, Harrah 16

Enid 34, Guthrie 23

Kingfisher 42, Marlow 21

All-City Preview Semifinals:

John Marshall 14, Douglass 2

Millwood 32, Star-Spencer 0

All-City Preview Final:

Millwood 6, John Marshall 0