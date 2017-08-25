Keep your umbrella handy today! Scattered showers, storms will move across central Oklahoma

Keep your umbrella handy today!

Scattered showers and storms will move across central Oklahoma.

Showers and storms will stay in western Oklahoma all day.

We’re sticking with this AMAZING cool pattern all across Oklahoma into the weekend!

Temps will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

More rain and storms are possible tomorrow south and west with metro OKC seeing some slight rain chances for the weekend.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will climb to the mid to upper 80s.