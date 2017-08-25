× Missing 16-year-old Oklahoma City girl found safe

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 16-year-old Oklahoma City girl who was reported missing earlier this month has been found safe, officials said.

Authorities said 16-year-old Alexis Paige Townsend was last seen at her home in far south Oklahoma City on August 3rd.

The teen reportedly left the house after having an argument with a family member.

Local police and family members searched for the teen for weeks.

This week, Townsend was found at an Oklahoma City home.

Officials told KFOR she has since been reunited with her parents.

No other information is available at this time.