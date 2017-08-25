Mother arrested after boyfriend admits to throwing infant into ceiling fan

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother is now behind bars following a horrific case of child abuse.

Robert Jones, Jr. is charged with six counts of child abuse after he allegedly admitted to grabbing a one-month-old infant by the throat, shaking him, and throwing him into a ceiling fan because he wouldn’t stop crying.

From Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, officials say Jones allegedly grabbed his one-month old baby by the throat, shook him, smothered him to muffle his cries, slammed the baby against a changing table, threw him into a ceiling fan and dropped him in the bathroom, an affidavit obtained by the Tulsa World states.

After the infant started having seizures, the baby’s mother and Jones took him took the hospital.

The infant, who was in critical condition by the time he was taken to the hospital, is suffering from two skull fractures and had a blood pool around his brain.

When authorities questioned Jones about the injuries, he reportedly confessed to investigators that he hurt the baby because he wouldn’t stop crying.

Now, it seems that the child’s mother is also in trouble with the law.

KJRH reports that police arrested Emma Whitehead on Thursday and charged her with enabling child abuse.

Officials say she witnessed the alleged abuse, but did nothing to stop it.