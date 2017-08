OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are closing a section of I-235 due to flooding.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Oklahoma Department of Transportation closed southbound and northbound I-235 between N.W. 36th and I-44.

ODOT said the strip of road is closed due to flooding in the construction zone.

No word on when the road when reopen.

Avoid Broadway Extension if you can. Traffic is moving slowly as drivers are trying to navigate through flood waters. @kfor pic.twitter.com/1Pv7N1rWhd — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) August 25, 2017

This is a developing story.

I-235 closed between NW 36th St and I-44 due to flooding pic.twitter.com/Xg68pBFKLK — TTN Oklahoma City (@TotalTrafficOKC) August 25, 2017