Officials looking for serial bank robber
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say it happened at a bank near Hefner and May Ave.
Police believe this would be the man’s fourth bank robbery.
He was wearing a waist length black leather jacket and a black motorcycle helmet. He was carrying a 9 mm gun and left the bank on a motorcycle.
He also left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
If you have any information, call police.