Officials looking for serial bank robber

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say it happened at a bank near Hefner and May Ave.

Police believe this would be the man’s fourth bank robbery.

He was wearing a waist length black leather jacket and a black motorcycle helmet. He was carrying a 9 mm gun and left the bank on a motorcycle.

He also left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information, call police.