× OHP releases accident report in deadly I-40 crash in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities are releasing more information related to a deadly accident that occurred during Friday morning’s rain storm.

Around 10 a.m., troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an injury accident on westbound I-40 near Douglas Blvd.

According to the trooper’s report, a Mercedes Benz and a semi-truck were both stopped for traffic in the inside and outside lanes of westbound I-40.

Officials say that a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by 60-year-old James D. Roberts, attempted to slow for traffic but couldn’t stop in time.

At that point, authorities say Roberts’ truck hit the Mercedes before it swerved and hit the back of the semi-truck.

Troopers say Roberts was pinned for about 25 minutes until fire crews could rescue him.

Sadly, he died from his injuries.