Plumbing issues disrupt several classes at Kaiser Elementary School

OKLAHOMA CITY– It was a messy morning at a metro elementary school after a sewage surprise forced kids out of their classrooms.

“My daughter’s teacher told me to come get my kids, that’s what she would prefer,” said Kayla Herrera.

Herrera has four kids attending Kaiser Elementary School in Oklahoma City.

Many teachers thought Friday would be an ordinary day at school until a plumbing issue through a wrench in their plans.

“I guess the water, they had to shut it off because of plumbing issues with the restrooms, but that’s about it,” Herrera said.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District told News 4 in a brief statement that, “Our district plumbing team is already on site addressing the issue. Although there is a bit of a smell due to an issue with one line, there is no sewage in the building at this time. We hope to have it corrected shortly.”

A spokesperson went on to tell us the plumbing problem began Thursday night, and six crews were on scene by Friday morning to fix the issue.

In the meantime, some parents weren’t taking any chances.

“I got an email and text messages saying that they didn’t have any plumbing and they only have one restroom working,” Herrera said.

“Kaiser Families, we would like to make you aware of our current plumbing situation. We only have 2 operational restrooms,” one text message read.

Then a few minutes later, another text alerted parents that the water fountains were out of commission.

District officials said the plumbing affected just one area of the school and about 670 students.

Herrera says she received a phone call from her daughter’s teacher, telling her it’s probably best to pick up her kids.

“I just want the teachers to be able to teach, to be able to put their attention on the kids instead of having to put their attention on other problems with the school,” Herrera said.

The building is about 66 years old.

So far, the district has not said what exactly caused the issue in the first place.