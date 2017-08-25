Serial bank robber strikes again in northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A serial bank robber struck a fourth time, getting away with cash three times, and authorities say he may try again.

Customers at BancFirst on May Avenue and W. Hefner Road were surprised to see the branch closed in the middle of the day.

"Just not the kind of thing you think about when you're going to the bank, that they could potentially be robbed," said Patton Simpson, an employee at next door restaurant Hopscotch.

FBI Special Agent Jessica Rice said this is the fourth bank he's hit in the past two weeks.

"He was wearing similar attire as his other two robberies," Rice said. "He was wearing a black Punisher t-shirt, over that was a black waist length leather jacket, he had on black pants, black gloves, and a black motorcycle helmet as usual."

Rice said the man, a 6-foot tall light-skinned black man, enters the bank brandishing what looks like a .9 mm gun, and verbally demands the money.

"He goes directly to the counter and asks the tellers for money," Rice said. He hasn't tried to rob customers or threatened to hurt anyone.

She said the robber tried and failed to rob an IBC bank, but was successful at another in Bethany. He also made away with cash at a MidFirst Bank on W. Hefner Road earlier this week.

"The way he's going, he seems to hit banks that don't have a police officer stationed inside," Rice said.

Despite alarm buttons tellers have access to, he acts quickly before officers show up.

"When the robber's pointing a gun at the teller, they don't have a lot of choice," Rice said. "So, they will hand over money and that takes a matter of seconds versus potentially a minute or two for officers to arrive."

Investigators are following up on every tip from the public.

"He's been on a roll," Rice said. "Do we think it'll happen again? I can't say, but the trend is, he has been hitting them frequently."