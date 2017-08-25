Suspect who allegedly led to patient’s death after hospital escape attempt in trouble with the law again

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City burglary suspect who was charged with first-degree murder following an escape attempt at a local hospital is now in trouble with the law again.

In April, Jimmy McCoy was arrested for a burglary at the Dungee Apartments in northeast Oklahoma City.

After he was taken into custody, police say McCoy suffered an apparent seizure and was taken to a nearby hospital.

“During this hospital stay, Mr. McCoy needed to use the bathroom. The officers did unlock his handcuffs that Mr. McCoy was wearing, so he could use the restroom facilities,” explains Capt. Bo Mathews, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

McCoy allegedly ran from the room, ran into Reginald Morrisey’s room and stood on him in an attempt to climb through the ceiling.

Morrisey died as a result of a blood clot, and McCoy has been charged with first-degree murder.

Now, officials say McCoy is in trouble again after he allegedly assaulted a detention officer at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

On Aug. 14, officials say officers opened McCoy’s cell during dinner but McCoy blocked the officer from closing the cell door.

When he refused to move, the incident report states that the officer pushed McCoy back into the cell.

At that point, McCoy allegedly punched the officer in the left eye before other officers and inmates could separate them.

McCoy is now facing a charge of assault and battery upon a police officer.