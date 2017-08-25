× Troopers: One person dead following accident on I-40 near Douglas

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – As heavy rain continued to hit the metro on Friday morning, officials say the weather made it especially treacherous for drivers.

Around 10 a.m., troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an injury accident on westbound I-40 near Douglas Blvd.

Initial reports indicate that a pickup truck hit the back of a semi-truck, which caused part of the highway to become blocked.

OKC: I40 WB Douglas, injury collision, roadway blocked. HAC — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) August 25, 2017

Sadly, OHP troopers confirmed to KFOR that one person died as a result of the wreck.

