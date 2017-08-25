× Turn around: Oklahoma City firefighters rescuing drivers stuck in high water

OKLAHOMA CITY – As heavy rain continues to move across the metro, officials are warning drivers to stay off the roads.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation closed southbound and northbound I-235 between N.W. 36th and I-44 due to high water.

In addition to road closures, the Oklahoma City Fire Department says it has already had to rescue some drivers who became stranded.

Firefighters were called to a vehicle stuck in high water near S.E. 44th St. and Sooner Rd., and then responded to three people stranded in a car in the 500 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials say they were able to rescue the victims, but crews say N. Pennsylvania Ave. between 3rd and 7th is completely impassable.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for southern Oklahoma County until 11:45 a.m.

Washita, Jackson, Kiowa, Greer and Beckham counties are also under a flash flood warning until 1:15 p.m.