Video equipment, body cams to be installed in Tulsa patrol vehicles

TULSA, Okla. – A police department in northeast Oklahoma has distributed 450 body cameras and has started retrofitting patrol vehicles to support the new equipment.

Tulsa Police Department spokesman Adam Ashley tells the Tulsa World that in addition to equipping the patrol vehicles, police personnel will ensure the department’s servers can support officers uploading videos.

Ashley says equipping patrol vehicles to support the body cameras will allow officers to synchronize their stored videos to the department’s servers at any Tulsa police or fire station.

Officers will be required to activate the body cameras for any enforcement action. But Ashley says officers are to activate cameras only when it’s safe to do so.

The department is aiming to have the cameras synchronized by November or December.