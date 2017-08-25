× Western Heights parent fed up with late school buses

OKLAHOMA CITY — A parent says she’s fed up after dealing with the issue of late school buses at the Western Heights Schools District.

Tanzy Colasanti stood with a number of kids near S.W. 48th St. on Friday morning waiting for a school bus to take them to Bridgestone Intermediate. According to Colasanti, the bus was over an hour late, which prompted her to call 911.

“Hi, I was wondering if you could send some squad cars over to S.W. 48th and Bypass to pick up eight truant kids that are running around all over the place?” Colasanti said on the phone.

She tells News 4 the bus is generally scheduled at arrive at 6:48 a.m.; however, it was nearly 8 a.m. when we caught up with her. She claims this has been ongoing for about year, and her major concern stems from safety issues.

“Traffic’s going to start getting real bad on I-44 and people trying to get off the freeway, they don’t know this is a dead end and they come swinging through here pretty fast,” explains Colasanti.

News 4 reached out to the Western Heights School District in regards to this issue.

A spokesperson says the district, like many others in Oklahoma, have been going through a difficult time with bus driver shortages. We’re told five drivers called out Thursday, with six drivers calling out on Friday. ​