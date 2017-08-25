× Witnesses: Driver never stopped after hitting, killing tricyclist in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a man.

Officers were called to the scene just after midnight on Friday near S.W. 19th St. and Santa Fe.

“The witness was traveling westbound, noticed the tricycle before he was hit and then saw him get hit,” Jeremy Lewis, with the Moore Police Department, said.

People who work in the area say 51-year-old Charles Shatswell rode his tricycle around Moore often.

“A white truck, not sure if it was a full-size truck or a smaller truck, struck the bicyclist and continued eastbound,” Lewis said.

According to a witness, the driver never stopped.

Shatswell was pronounced dead at the scene.

“On 19th Street, there’s a lot of businesses. Most businesses now have surveillance cameras,” Lewis said.

Police are hopeful surveillance video might lead them to the driver responsible for this unfortunate tragedy.

“He had reflectors and flashing lights all over the tricycle,” Lewis said.

If you have information that could help, call Moore police.