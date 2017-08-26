1 child killed, 1 injured in fire at Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa say a 1-year-old child has died and a 7-year-old child was injured when fire spread through an apartment complex.

Firefighters rescued three children and two adults who were trapped in a second-floor apartment as flames spread through the complex on Friday.

Authorities say the 1-year-old died after firefighters attempted resuscitation and the child was taken to a hospital.

Tulsa Fire Capt. Stan May says the rescued children and adults hid in the bathroom of their burning apartment after they discovered that they could not escape. They and another man who escaped from the burning building on his own were transported to area hospitals.

The fire damaged at least four apartments in one of the complex’s buildings. May says that the cause of the fire is under investigation.