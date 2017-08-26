2 arrested after pregnant woman vanishes, newborn found in apartment

FARGO, N.D. – A newborn infant was found in a Fargo, North Dakota, apartment building Thursday where a missing pregnant woman was last seen, and police have arrested two people in connection with her disappearance.

Per a Fargo PD Facebook post, an investigation “thus far indicates the probability” that the infant is the child of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, who was last seen at her apartment building Saturday afternoon, the AP reports.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd says the child was discovered as officers carried out a search warrant in the residence of Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, and William Henry Hoehn, 32, whose apartment is in the same building where Greywind lives.

Police say Crews initially told them Greywind had left her apartment after helping her with a sewing project. Tarita Silk, a sister-in-law of Greywind’s mother, says police informed the family that a “2-day-old healthy baby girl” was taken from the apartment, per KFGO radio.

Earlier police searches of the apartment came up empty, but a neighbor recalls hearing “odd sounds” coming from the residence’s bathroom, KFGO reports. Todd says his department is receiving help from outside agencies and that officers have used aircraft, watercraft, and police dogs in the search for Greywind.

Silk says family members are searching an area in Minnesota east of Fargo after receiving a tip. “We just want Savanna to come home. We’re prepared for the worst,” she says.

Hoehn and Crews have both been charged with felony conspiracy to commit kidnapping.