Body recovered in Oklahoma River

OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters recovered a body in the Oklahoma River on Saturday in connection with a submerged vehicle found in the river Friday morning.

After conducting dive searches, officials confirmed that a body was located in the Oklahoma River, near Exchange Avenue, around 6 p.m. Saturday evening. The body was recovered from the river around 7 p.m.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department had been conducting dive searches every three hours since a vehicle was located in the river on Friday morning around 7 a.m.

The vehicle was recovered from the river on Friday with a window rolled down, which caused officials to believe there may be a victim in the river.

Officials have yet to identify the victim.

It is not yet confirmed that car found on Friday belonged to the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.