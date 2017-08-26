× It’s National Dog Day!

It’s National Dog Day! Is your dog getting an extra treat today?

National Dog Day is celebrated annually on August 26th and was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advoate, Colleen Paige.

Paige is also the founder of National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, National Cat Day, and many more philanthropic days to encourage animal adoptions.

Paige’s family adopted their first dog ‘Sheltie,’ on August 26 when Paige was just 10 years old.

“Millions of dogs are killed each year because they’re simply unwanted. They’re unwanted because no one realized how to properly care for the demands of the breed. They’re unwanted because they were bought as a Christmas gift for a child that didn’t keep their promises about caring for the dog…unwanted because they shed too much…unwanted because they bark too much. UNWANTED…simply because someone changed their mind. All a dog wants to do is love you and be loved by you. Dogs are amazing, courageous, sensitive and sentient beings that deserve compassion and respect. Please consider bringing what was once considered “unwanted love”, into your heart and home on National Dog Day!” said Paige.

Nextdoor, the neighborhood social network, listed the top dog names in the United States:

Paige also encourages dog owners or anybody to donate $5 to their local shelter or rescue on August 26.