Oklahoma mother behind bars after meth found in 2-year-old’s system

FOYIL, Okla. – A mother was arrested after meth was found in her 2-year-old daughter’s system.

It started when Roger County deputies received a call from DHS to conduct a welfare check at the home of Elizabeth Gourley, 31.

As deputies were at her home, Gourley drove up to the residence with passenger Justin Sullivan, 31, and her daughter in the backseat.

Gourley and Sullivan told deputies they had just went to buy more meth and even used it hours before.

The toddler was taken to the hospital where her system did test positive for meth.

Gourley and the Sullivan were both arrested on drug charges.

Gourley also faces a charge of child abuse/neglect.