Warrant issued for Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

Warning: Some viewers may find these details disturbing.

NEWKIRK, Okla. – Officials are looking for a man who is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl.

The Kay County District Court issued a warrant for 21-year-old Christopher Ryan Branham.

According to the Ponca City News, the girl reportedly told police her father had let “Branham and another man stay at their home because they were homeless.”

She said when she went to bed, Branham got undressed and then raped her. She told police she then passed out from the pain.

Branham has a criminal history which includes second degree burglary, injuring a burning public building, and possession of stolen property.

He has been charged with a felony count of lewd molestation.

Bond for Branham is set at $500,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Kay County Sheriff’s Department at 580-362-2517, or the Blackwell Police Department at 580-363-5490.