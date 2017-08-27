× Blood Donors Urged to “Beef Up the Blood Supply” Before Labor Day- September 1

August 16, 2017 – Blood donors who save lives on the Friday before Labor Day will enjoy a tailgate party at Oklahoma Blood Institute donor centers!

On Friday, September 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., donors who give blood at any metro donor center will get their choice of OSU orange or OU crimson “Win From Within” T-shirt. The Oklahoma Beef Council is also providing all-beef hotdogs as it teams up with Oklahoma Blood Institute to ‘beef up’ the blood supply for the Labor Day weekend.

Oklahoma Blood Institute has four metro-Oklahoma City donor centers, located at:

Central OKC, 901 N. Lincoln Blvd.

North OKC, 5105 N. Portland Ave.

Edmond, 3409 S. Broadway, Suite 300

Norman, 1004 24th Ave., N.W., Suite 101

Fewer people make time to donate blood around holiday weekends, according to John Armitage, M.D., Oklahoma Blood Institute president and CEO: “This can put the lives of Oklahomans in jeopardy. Although we have fun with this event, saving the lives of our family, friends and neighbors is a serious matter. We are grateful for our partners and donors who take time before Labor Day Weekend to help us prepare for any emergency that may occur.”

Anyone who is healthy and age 16 or older can give blood.* However, of those eligible to donate blood in the U.S., less than ten percent actually donate each year. Each blood donation can save the lives of up to 3 Oklahomans.

Oklahoma Blood Institute provides every drop of blood used by 160 hospitals and medical facilities statewide, as well as all air ambulances in Oklahoma. For more information or to schedule an appointment to give blood, visit www.obi.org or call 1-877-340-8777.

*16 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds

ABOUT OKLAHOMA BEEF COUNCIL

This marks the seventeenth year Oklahoma Beef Council has supported a pre-holiday campaign. The Oklahoma Beef Council is funded by Oklahoma’s beef producers through the Beef Checkoff Program which was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The mission of the Oklahoma Beef Council is to create a strong future for Oklahoma’s farming and ranching families by building beef demand. It is important that your iron levels are sufficient before you donate blood. Fortunately, beef is a good source of iron and more importantly, beef helps you absorb iron from vegetables. Beef is also an excellent source of protein, zinc, vitamin B12, selenium and phosphorus and is a good source of niacin, vitamin B6 and riboflavin. For beef recipes and nutritional information, visit www.oklabeef.org.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA BLOOD INSTITUTE

Oklahoma Blood Institute is the ninth largest, independent non-profit blood center in the United States. Volunteer blood donors give more than a quarter-of-a-million units of blood a year through OBI to provide an adequate and safe blood supply throughout our region. Once tested and processed by OBI’s medical professionals, donated blood and its components are transported to patients at more than 160 medical facilities in Oklahoma.

