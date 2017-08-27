Cold front moves into Oklahoma on Sunday

OKLAHOMA – Tracking a cold front coming in from the north later Sunday and Sunday night.

Scattered showers and t’storms will develop along the front as it moves into northern Oklahoma Sunday afternoon and then central Oklahoma Sunday evening. Main threats heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and lightning.

Ahead of the front Sunday afternoon expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and variable winds 5-15 mph.

Showers and t’storms ending overnight as the front pushes south with lows in the 60s. Winds increasing from the north behind the front 12-25 mph. This will usher in really nice weather the next few days!

Watching the remnants of Harvey very closely. It’s possible Harvey’s moisture could drift north into parts of Oklahoma by this weekend. Stay tuned to the weather, folks!