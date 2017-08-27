Driver turns herself in after fatal hit-and-run involving tricyclist in Moore

MOORE, Okla. – A driver believed to be responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Moore has turned herself in.

Tessa Morgan was booked on Saturday evening into the Cleveland County Jail, facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality.

Charles Shatswell was killed on Friday morning while riding his tricycle near S.W. 19th and Santa Fe.

Moore residents said Shatswell was known for riding the tricycle around town.

Witnesses said the driver who hit him did not stop – and surveillance video recorded the vehicle.