Midwest City’s Keyshawn Embery Headed For Premier Prep Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our state’s top senior talent on the basketball court is making the move to one of the premier prep programs in the entire country.

Keyshawn Embery, his family and friends allowed me inside his going away get-together and his decision to leave for Florida’s IMG Academy this week.

In the process, leaving behind much of what he knows in life in Midwest City.

"It was a tough decision," Embery said. "I talked it over with my family, and we sat down and looked at the pro's and con's. I feel like this is the best decision for me. I'm just trying to extend being the best player I want to be to the next level. All of the took it and thought about it, and was like, it's the right thing for you. You'll get better as a player as a person and a man on and off the court."

Helping Keyshawn keep control of everything is those that have been there from the beginning, and now near the end.

"It's just a family bond," Embery said. "They've been down since for forever since when I wasn't good. It feels great for them to come and talk to me and sitting down until I go. I love them all like my family."

IMG saw the skills needed from Embery.

Inviting him to their program just days before school started, an opportunity Keyshawn’s trying to take advantage of.

"I was happy," Embery said. "It's a blessing. It was crazy. Just me from Oklahoma. Not many people get that chance. Im going to make the best out of it, and I'm going to keep God on my side and do everything I need to do."

While still juggling his college options the top recruit hasn’t ruled out coming back to Oklahoma.

"We always talked about it," Embery said. "I would love to come back here. It's a great place. It's like home, so you can't ever go wrong with being home."

Now that Embery’s secured his spot at IMG, he’s eager to show he belongs.

"At first I was a little nervous, but now I'm just ready," Embery said. "I'm ready to get down there, handle the school part and just show what I got. Just show that I belong there. Show that I can play with anybody. It doesn't matter who it is."

It still isn’t quite setting in that the teenager wouldn’t be in his home for long.

"That's crazy I can't even sleep in my bed anymore, but it's the best thing for me," Embery said. "I'm going to make sure I do right with it, and make sure I get better each and every day."​